Burks (chest) is listed as out for Sunday's game versus the Vikings, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

Burks will miss his second straight game to start the year. He didn't practice all week, so his chances of playing Week 3 versus the Broncos as well rely on getting on the field in some capacity first. For the time being, Ty Summers and B.J. Goodson will work in at inside linebacker.

