Burks (pectoral) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Broncos, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

Burks was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice estimation, but then he wasn't able to practice Thursday or Friday. The 24-year-old has yet to see the field since sustaining the injury Aug. 9. While Burks rests Sunday, B.J. Goodson and Ty Summers should continue to share his reps at inside linebacker.