Burks (pectoral) won't play in Thursday's game versus the Bears, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Burks is still recovering from a partially torn left pectoral and didn't practice all week, so it's no surprise he'll miss the season opener. The injury isn't as bad as initially thought, however, so Burks should be able to return at some point this season. Expect a rotation of rookie Ty Summers and B.J. Goodson to operate at middle linebacker in Burks' absence.

