Packers' Oren Burks: Won't suit up Week 1
Burks (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's contest against the Bears, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.
Although he earned a questionable designation following limited practices all week, Burks, a 2018 third-round pick, always seemed like a long shot to suit up Week 1, especially after wearing a harness on his left shoulder as recently as Wednesday. Expect August trade pickup Antonio Morrison to get the start at inside linebacker next to Blake Martinez in Week 1 and perhaps until Burks is completely healthy.
