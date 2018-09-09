Burks (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's contest against the Bears, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

Although he earned a questionable designation following limited practices all week, Burks, a 2018 third-round pick, always seemed like a long shot to suit up Week 1, especially after wearing a harness on his left shoulder as recently as Wednesday. Expect August trade pickup Antonio Morrison to get the start at inside linebacker next to Blake Martinez in Week 1 and perhaps until Burks is completely healthy.