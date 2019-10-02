Play

Burks (pectoral) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Burks was spotted wearing a protective harness over his injured pectoral and left shoulder earlier in the week, but he has since ditched his non-contact jersey. Although the second-year pro isn't cleared for full practices yet, he looks to have a shot to play in this Sunday's game versus the Cowboys. First, he'll need to get a full practice or two under his belt.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories