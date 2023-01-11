White signed a reserve/future contract with the Packers on Tuesday.
White signed the first contract of his NFL career after spending five collegiate seasons at South Carolina from 2017 to 2021. The 6-foot-5 kicker went 72-for-99 on field-goal attempts and converted all but two of his 154 point-after tries during his collegiate career. With Packers long-time starting kicker Mason Crosby set to enter his age-39 season in 2023, White will look to compete for a spot on the team's active roster this offseason.