site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: packers-parry-nickerson-joining-green-bay | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Packers' Parry Nickerson: Joining Green Bay
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Nickerson was signed by the Packers on Monday.
Nickerson should provide some secondary depth in Green Bay. He has appeared in 20 games between the Jets and Jaguars, totaling 27 combined tackles.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 7 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 2 min read