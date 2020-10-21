site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Packers' Parry Nickerson: Lands on injured reserve
RotoWire Staff
Oct 20, 2020
Nickerson (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve by the Packers on Tuesday.
The 26-year-old exited Sunday's loss to Tampa Bay with the hamstring injury in his first action of the season, and he'll now spend at least the next three games on injured reserve. It's unclear how long Nickerson is expected to be sidelined by the injury.
