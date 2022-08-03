Taylor (groin) missed practice Wednesday, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.
Just as soon as Taylor returned to practice after being activated from the PUP list a week ago, he's again away from practice. There's still competition for Green Bay's third running back spot, but until either Taylor or Kylin Hill return to camp, that competition will be between Tyler Goodson and B.J. Baylor.
