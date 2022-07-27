Green Bay activated Taylor off the PUP list Wednesday, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.
It's still unclear why Taylor was placed on the PUP list to begin with, but his term there lasted less than a week. He'll continue to compete for the Packers' third running-back spot, and his otherwise-toughest competition, Kylin Hill, is still on the PUP list himself.
