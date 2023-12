Taylor had two carries for 29 yards in Sunday's 27-19 victory over the Chiefs.

Taylor worked as the backup running back for a second straight week with Aaron Jones (knee) out again, but the Packers opted to lean on AJ Dillon, who outsnapped Taylor two to one and recorded 19 touches to Taylor's two. It's not yet known if Jones will return for Week 14, but even if he remains sidelined, it's unlikely Taylor's role will change much.