Taylor had six carries for 24 yards and one reception for eight yards in Saturday's 19-15 preseason victory over the Seahawks.

Taylor was the third Packers running back to enter Saturday's contest, so it's possible he has fallen behind fellow running back Emanuel Wilson on the depth chart. However, Green Bay may have simply wanted to give Wilson some work with the first team. The two are the frontrunners to be Green Bay's No. 3 running back, though neither is guaranteed a roster spot, as the Packers broke camp with only two active running backs in 2022.