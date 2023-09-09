The Packers have elevated Taylor to their active roster ahead of Sunday's season-opening game in Chicago.
Taylor's elevation from the practice squad ahead of Week 1 action means that he will be an option to back up Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon and Emanuel Wilson at running back. While his most likely path to contribution will be via special teams, he could see a few plays in the backfield at any point.
More News
-
Patrick Taylor: Back with practice squad•
-
Patrick Taylor: Let go by Green Bay•
-
Packers' Patrick Taylor: Effective in final exhibition•
-
Packers' Patrick Taylor: Scores in second preseason game•
-
Packers' Patrick Taylor: Tallies 11 touches in opener•
-
Packers' Patrick Taylor: Takes 10 carries in 2022•