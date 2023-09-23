The Packers elevated Taylor to their active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game against the Saints.

Since this is the third time that the Packers have called up Taylor from the practice squad, they will have to sign him to their roster if they wish to continue fielding him for the rest of the season. Taylor split snaps with Emanuel Wilson behind AJ Dillon in their 25-24 loss to the Falcons in Week 2. Taylor has registered six carries for 23 yards in two contests this season.