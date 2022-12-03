site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Packers' Patrick Taylor: Elevated to active roster
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Taylor has been promoted to the Packers' active roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Bears, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
With Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon both healthy, Taylor's role in Sunday's contest will presumably just be as a special-teams contributor. It will be his tenth game on the active roster this season.
