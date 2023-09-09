They Packers have elevated Taylor to their active roster ahead of Sunday's season opening game in Chicago.
Taylor's addition to Green Bay's 53-man roster means he will be backing up Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon and Emanuel Wilson at running back. While his most likely path to contribution would be via special teams, he could see a few plays in the backfield at any point.
