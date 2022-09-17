The Packers elevated Taylor from their practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's contest against the Bears.

With Kylin Hill (knee) sidelined, Taylor and Tyler Goodson competed during training for the No. 3 spot behind Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon. However, the Packers opted to keep only two running backs on the initial 53-man roster, leaving Taylor and Goodson to sign practice-squad deals. Neither practice-squad player was elevated for Green Bay's season-opening loss, but Taylor will get the first look as the No. 3 RB in Week 2. Last year, he rushed 23 times for 89 yards and scored one touchdown across nine appearances. However, barring injuries, Taylor isn't expected to garner many touches against Chicago.