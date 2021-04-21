Taylor (foot) will spend his first healthy offseason competing for a depth role in Green Bay's backfield, Wes Hodkiewicz of the team's official site reports.

Taylor missed much of his senior season at Memphis, and his entire rookie campaign at the NFL level, due to a serious foot injury. Though he wasn't activated from the non-football injury list last season, he did manage to resume practicing back in December, which bodes well for his recovery. He looks set to compete with Dexter Williams and Mike Weber for a limited amount of reserve roles.