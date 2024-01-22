Taylor had 32 carries for 141 yards and 11 receptions for 49 yards over 11 games in the 2023 season.

Taylor had easily his most productive campaign as a professional, as he set career highs nearly across the board and ran for a respectable 4.4 YPC. Taylor has been a trusted back for the Packers since 2021, but he spent the early portion of the season on the practice squad and was even waived before being brought back in late November. There's a chance he could return to Green Bay for a fourth go-around, but he ended the season fourth on the depth chart, so it would not be surprising if the Packers opt to go in a different direction.