The Packers signed Taylor off the Patriots' practice squad Monday.

With Aaron Jones injured earlier in the season, Taylor appeared in four games for Green Bay, recording an 11-31-0 rushing line and 5-28-0 receiving on 10 targets. He then landed in New England after the Packers exhausted Taylor's elevations to the 53-man roster. With Jones (knee) hurt again, along with Emanuel Wilson (shoulder), Taylor is back to complement AJ Dillon.