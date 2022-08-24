Taylor is battling Tyler Goodson and Dexter Williams for the third running back spot on the Packers' initial 53-man roster, Mike Spofford of Packers.com reports.

Taylor toted eight carries for an unremarkable 27 yards in Green Bay's second preseason matchup versus New Orleans, but his performance in the Packers' upcoming preseason finale at Kansas City could be what ultimately determines his position ahead of Tuesday's 53-man roster deadline. The ability to contribute on special teams will likely be a significant factor in his team's decision after the Pack's abysmal performance in that phase in 2021, and Taylor has more recent experience there than Goodson or Williams.