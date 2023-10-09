Taylor was signed to Green Bay's 53-man roster Monday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Taylor needed to be signed to the active roster to play Monday against the Raiders since he had already been elevated from the practice squad three times. With Aaron Jones (hamstring) slated to miss, Taylor should see the bulk of the snaps behind AJ Dillon and ahead of Emanuel Wilson, putting him firmly in play for single-game DFS contests as a punt option.
