Taylor (undisclosed) has been placed on the PUP list ahead of training camp, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

The same applies to fellow running back Kylin Hill, who is bouncing back from a torn ACL that he suffered last October. Both players can come off the PUP list at any time during training camp, and once they do, the duo will slot in behind Green Bay's top backfield options Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon.