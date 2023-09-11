Taylor had five carries for 22 yards in Sunday's 38-20 victory over the Bears.

Taylor was beaten out for a spot on Green Bay's 53-man roster by fellow running back Emanuel Wilson, but it appears that had more to do with keeping Wilson off waivers, as Taylor worked as Green Bay's third running back in Week 1. Taylor did not take a carry until the game was out of question on the scoreboard, but he was effective with his opportunities. Starting running back Aaron Jones shined in Sunday's game but injured his hamstring, and Jones' backup, A.J. Dillon, struggled to get much going. As such, Taylor -- at least to some degree -- is on the fantasy radar heading into Week 2.