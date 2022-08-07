Taylor (groin) returned to practice Sunday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Taylor missed multiple practices -- including the team's Family Night -- due to a groin injury, but he appears to be on the mend and may return to full practices over the next week. With Kylin Hill (knee) expected to start the 2022 season on the PUP list, the undrafted running back out of Memphis is the favorite to win the backup role behind AJ Dillon and Aaron Jones, though he'll have to prove he's healthy during the Packers' upcoming preseason contests.
