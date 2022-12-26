Taylor was targeted once and caught one pass for 17 yards in Sunday's 26-20 victory over the Dolphins.

Taylor made a key play on the Packers' touchdown drive right out of halftime that tied the contest at 20, but he wound up totaling only five snaps even with fellow running back Aaron Jones playing through an ankle injury. Unless Jones is unable to go, expect Taylor to play a bit role again in Week 17 against the Vikings.