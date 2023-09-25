Taylor had three carries for six yards and three receptions for 23 yards in Sunday's 18-17 victory over the Saints.

Taylor did not have a big day in the box score, but it should be noted that he played roughly four times as many snaps as fellow running back Emanuel Wilson and just a handful fewer than Green Bay's starting running back in Week 3, AJ Dillon. Some decisions will have to be made soon, as having already been elevated from the practice squad three times, Taylor can no longer suit up without being promoted to the active roster. As for Week 4 specifically, Green Bay will likely wait and see if top running back Aaron Jones (hamstring) is able to take the field Thursday against the Lions.