Wilson had three carries for six yards in Sunday's 48-32 victory over the Cowboys.

Backfield mate AJ Dillon (thumb/neck) did not suit up Sunday, but it was Emanuel Wilson rather than Taylor who worked as the backup behind starter Aaron Jones. It looks like Wilson will be next in line for touches if Dillon misses another game, but Green Bay could turn to Taylor more frequently against the 49ers, as he has earned more trust than his counterpart in pass protection.