Wilson had three carries for six yards in Sunday's 48-32 victory over the Cowboys.
Backfield mate AJ Dillon (thumb/neck) did not suit up Sunday, but it was Emanuel Wilson rather than Taylor who worked as the backup behind starter Aaron Jones. It looks like Wilson will be next in line for touches if Dillon misses another game, but Green Bay could turn to Taylor more frequently against the 49ers, as he has earned more trust than his counterpart in pass protection.
More News
-
Packers' Patrick Taylor: Takes eight carries late•
-
Packers' Patrick Taylor: Four touches in Week 16•
-
Packers' Patrick Taylor: Limited impact in loss•
-
Packers' Patrick Taylor: Efficient with six touches Monday•
-
Packers' Patrick Taylor: Breaks long run in win•
-
Packers' Patrick Taylor: Works as backup in win•