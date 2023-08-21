Taylor had four carries for 12 yards and a touchdown and one reception for five yards in Saturday's 21-17 preseason loss to the Patriots.
Taylor was not particularly busy in Saturday's contest, but that's because the Packers have a pretty good feel for what they have in him in his fourth season with the team. He remains the frontrunner for the third running back spot on the depth chart.
