The Packers signed Taylor from the practice squad to the active roster Monday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Taylor was previously on the active roster and made seven appearances before being waived at the end of November. He rejoined the team via a practice-squad deal and was elevated for three consecutive contests (Week 11-13). However, across his 10 total appearances, the running back has rushed just once for six yards across seven offensive snaps. He figures to garner a similar role as long as Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon are healthy. To make room for Taylor on the active roster, Green Bay waived Sammy Watkins.