Taylor had 10 carries for 31 yards and one reception for 17 yards over 14 games in the 2022 season.

Despite not making the cut out of training camp and being waived by the Packers in early November, Taylor still found himself on the roster 14 times in his third season as a professional. With Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon again primed to lead the Packers' backfield in 2023, Taylor's opportunities will remain limited if he remains with Green Bay.