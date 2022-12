Taylor had one carry for six yards in Sunday's 28-19 victory over the Bears.

Fellow running back Aaron Jones briefly left Sunday's contest with a shin injury, which allowed Taylor to both log a season-high six snaps and run the ball for the first time all season. Jones returned to the contest and presumably will be good to go following the Packers' Week 14 bye, so Taylor remains a distant third option in the backfield for the time being.