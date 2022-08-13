Taylor had three carries for 10 yards in Friday's preseason opener against the 49ers. He was also targeted twice but did not catch a pass.

Taylor played only 19 snaps Friday, and that may have been at least partly because he missed practice time earlier in camp with an injury. He did not have a rough night, but he was also the only player among the four Packers running backs who took the field that did not make a big play. With Kylin Hill (knee) on the PUP list, Taylor is the favorite to open the season as the Packers' third running back, but he is by no means a lock to do so. Tyler Goodson looks like his primary competition at this point.