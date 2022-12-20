Taylor had four carries for 15 yards in Monday's 24-12 victory over the Rams.

Taylor was signed to the active roster just hours before Monday's contest, and he opened the night as the third running back behind Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon. However, Dillon left the game with a head injury and the Packers did not want to lean solely on Jones, so Taylor picked up four carries on the final drive of the evening. Taylor could operate as the backup in Week 16 if Dillon in unable to go, but in that scenario, Jones would likely handle the bulk of the work in the backfield.