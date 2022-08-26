Taylor had seven carries for 34 yards and three receptions for 17 yards in Thursday's exhibition game against the Chiefs.

Taylor worked behind Tyler Goodson in Thursday's contest, but he still finished with just two fewer touches than his counterpart. Goodson -- an undrafted rookie -- has made a strong run for a roster spot, and if he snags one it will almost certainly come at Taylor's expense. However, Taylor has been with Green Bay since 2020, so he has the edge in the experience department.