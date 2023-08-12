Taylor had six carries for 19 yards and five receptions for eight yards in Friday's 36-19 preseason victory over the Bengals.

Taylor entered Friday's contest third on the depth chart at the running back position, and with Aaron Jones sitting out, Taylor was the second running back into the game behind A.J. Dillon. Taylor was busy, racking up 11 touches and -- per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com -- spending eight more snaps on the field than any other Packers running back. Taylor did not do anything spectacular and was outshined by rookie reserve Emanuel Wilson, so his grasp on the third spot may not be as secure as it was. However, the veteran remains the frontrunner for the job.