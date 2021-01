Taylor will remain on the non-football injury list for the remainder of the season, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Green Bay brought Taylor back to practice in order to study the undrafted rookie's progress from a foot injury. However, ultimately the team did not elect to activate him following a three-week observation period. Per league rules, the 22-year-old will now be unavailable for the rest of the season in either a practice or game situation.