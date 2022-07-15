Taylor is expected to be the No. 3 running back behind Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon with Kylin Hill still recovering from ACL surgery, Zach Kruse of USA Today reports.

Hill, a seventh-round pick in 2021, was dynamic during last year's preseason but was ultimately sidelined for his entire rookie season after suffering an ACL injury, which vaulted Taylor into the No. 3 spot on the depth chart. However, Taylor saw touches in just four games, totaling 23 carries for 89 yards and one score. If Hill isn't ready to return by Week 1, Taylor figures to open next season in the same spot he finished 2021.