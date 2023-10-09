Taylor has been brought up to the Packers' active roster ahead of Monday night's game against the Raiders, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Aaron Jones (hamstring) is inactive for the contest, leaving AJ Dillon as Green Bay's starter in the backfield. Taylor is likely to handle the bulk of work on the ground behind Dillon, with Emanuel Wilson working as the No. 3 back. This is the fourth time Taylor will be active on the campaign. Through three contests, he's recorded 29 rushing yards on nine carries and has caught three of five targets for 23 yards through the air.