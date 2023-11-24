Taylor had three carries for 11 yards and one reception for four yards in Thursday's 29-22 victory over the Lions.

With top running back Aaron Jones (knee) out for Week 12, Taylor operated as the backup behind AJ Dillon. Taylor and Dillon nearly split the snaps down the middle, but Dillon dominated the touches, recording 17 of them to Taylor's four. Taylor -- sandwiched around a stint on the practice squad with New England -- has made five appearances for the Packers this season, but he has not accumulated more than 29 yards from scrimmage in any of them. It's unclear if Jones will miss more time, but even if he does it will be tough to trust Taylor in fantasy lineups.