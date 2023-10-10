Taylor had two carries for two yards and two receptions for five yards in Monday's 17-13 loss to the Raiders.
With Aaron Jones (hamstring) unavailable Monday, Taylor worked as Green Bay's second running back. He played just over a third of the snaps -- far more than fellow reserve Emanuel Wilson -- but with AJ Dillon having his best game of the season, Taylor was only minimally involved. The Packers signed Taylor to the active roster earlier Monday, so consider him locked into the third running back on the depth chart moving forward.
