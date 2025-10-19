Packers' Pierre Strong: Healthy scratch Week 7
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Strong (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.
With Josh Jacbos (calf/illness) officially cleared to play, Strong will observe Sunday's game in street clothes while Emanuel Wilson and Chris Brooks provide depth out of the backfield. The Packers elevated Strong from the practice squad Saturday, and he can be brought up twice more by Green Bay this season.