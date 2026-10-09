The Packers signed Strong (hamstring) to their active roster from their practice squad Thursday.

Strong was tending to a hamstring injury early in the season, but now he's presumably back in game shape. Green Bay is dead last in rushing offense by a wide margin through the first four weeks of the season, so there's no great reason for the team not to give Strong a couple opportunities to tote the rock once he has acclimated himself. Over 14 games with the Browns in 2024, he carried the ball 26 times for 108 yards, and he caught 14 of 22 targets for 104 yards.