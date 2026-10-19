Strong rushed 11 times for 28 yards in Sunday night's 23-13 win over the Cowboys. He caught five of six targets for 39 yards.

Strong led the backfield in carries and out-targeted MarShawn Lloyd six to one. The Packers still couldn't run the ball effectively, but Josh Jacobs is due back from the Commissioner's Exempt list in time for next Sunday's game against the Lions, making all three of Strong, Lloyd and Kaleb Johnson waiver-wire material in fantasy moving forward. Strong has turned 16 carries into just 35 yards through two games, but he's secured eight of 10 targets for 50 yards.