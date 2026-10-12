Strong took the field for 24 of the Packers' 59 offensive snaps in Sunday's 31-7 win over the Bears, finishing with five carries for seven yards and three catches for 11 yards on four targets.

Signed off the practice squad Thursday, Strong made his Packers debut three days later and ended up settling in as the No. 2 option in the backfield behind MarShawn Lloyd, who played just two more snaps but handily out-produced him (10-31-2 rushing line, one catch for six yards). Meanwhile, after committing a costly goal-line fumble in the Week 4 win over the Buccaneers, Kaleb Johnson logged just nine snaps and gained 26 yards on his seven carries. As the more capable option on passing downs, Strong looks like he could continue to work ahead of Johnson while Chris Brooks (ankle) is on injured reserve.