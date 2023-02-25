Smith restructured his contract Saturday opening up close to $7 million in additional cap space for the Packers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Packers also restructured the contract of star cornerback Jaire Alexander, both necessary moves for the team to reach cap compliance. Smith was thought to be a potential cap casualty back in the 2021 offseason, but since then the 29-year-old pass rusher has tallied 17.5 sacks over the past two seasons and has become one of the team's most consistent pass rushers.