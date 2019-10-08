Packers' Preston Smith: Another sack Sunday
Smith recorded four tackles (three solo) a sack and a pass defensed across 54 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Cowboys.
Smith now has 5.5 sacks on the year and is the clubhouse leader in Green Bay. He is currently on track to have his best statistical season. Smith will look to continue his dominant play Monday night against the Lions.
More News
-
Packers' Preston Smith: Dominant performance Week 3•
-
Packers' Preston Smith: Continues to impress•
-
Packers' Preston Smith: Major impact in Packers debut•
-
Packers' Preston Smith: Returns to practice•
-
Packers' Preston Smith: Dealing with back injury•
-
Redskins' Preston Smith: Joining overhaul in Green Bay•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 5 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 5.
-
Believe It or Not: Feeling Fuller
Are Will Fuller and D.J. Chark must-starts now? Heath Cummings takes a look at what you should,...
-
Week 6 Early Waivers: New star in Big D
Michael Gallup returned from knee surgery and looked better than ever Sunday. If he's out there...
-
Week 5 Injuries: Watkins, Hilton in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: It's breakout time
David Montgomery's workload has been building, but the production hasn't been there. That changes...
-
Week 5 RB Preview: Crowded in KC
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 5 including what to do with...