Smith recorded four tackles (three solo) a sack and a pass defensed across 54 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Cowboys.

Smith now has 5.5 sacks on the year and is the clubhouse leader in Green Bay. He is currently on track to have his best statistical season. Smith will look to continue his dominant play Monday night against the Lions.

