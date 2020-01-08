Play

Smith (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Smith isn't full speed for the team's first official postseason practice, and it'll be worth keeping an eye on his status leading up to Sunday's divisional-round matchup versus the Seahawks. The 27-year-old outside linebacker has racked up 12 sacks this season, and his pass-rushing prowess will be necessary to contain the elusive Russell Wilson. He'll have two more practices to get back to full speed.

More News
Our Latest Stories