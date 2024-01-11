Smith (ankle) was estimated as limited at Wednesday's practice walkthrough.

Smith sat out a pair of practice sessions last week but was ultimately able to suit up for Sunday's win against Chicago. Barring any setbacks, it seems likely that he'll be able to take the field against Dallas in Sunday's wild-card contest. Smith recorded 2.5 sacks over the final three weeks of the campaign and finished with 8.0 sacks overall this season.