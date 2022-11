Smith recorded five tackles (two solo) and 1.5 sacks during Thursday's 27-17 loss to the Titans.

Smith's 1.5 sacks Thursday accounts for the first time that the 30-year-old was able to get home to the opposing team's quarterback since the Packers' Week 5 matchup against the Giants. Smith now has 36 tackles, five sacks and one pass defensed through Green Bay's first 11 games, and he'll look to remain one of the team's key defensive contributors in Week 12 versus Philadelphia.